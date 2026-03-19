‘Adulterated’ paneer: 3,900 kg milk products seized in Hyderabad, was ‘exposed to dust, flies, contaminants’

The adulterated products were being sold in bulk quantities to catering services, hotels, and other customers at approximately Rs 280 per kg. (Photo: Screengrabs from Video on X/@hydcitypolice)

Six people were arrested for selling adulterated paneer and other milk products in Hyderabad’s Ganj Bazar, located close to the city’s Mahankali temple.

In the inspection conducted by the Hyderabad police commissioner’s task force and the Food Safety Office (FSO), a total of 3,892 kg of dairy products including paneer, khoa, white cream, ghee and kalakhand worth Rs 11.11 lakh were seized.

Police have arrested six people, identified as Jaipal Singh Rajpurohit, Kolariya Vaibhav, Naresh Kolariya, Prem Anil Vyas, Ram Kishore Kolariya and Laxmi Narayana Kolariaya.

According to Hyderabad police, during the inspection, it was found that the establishments run by these individuals were “allegedly engaged in procuring and selling adulterated and unhygienic paneer and other dairy products sources from unknown origins”, the police have said.