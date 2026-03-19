‘Adulterated’ paneer: 3,900 kg milk products seized in Hyderabad, was ‘exposed to dust, flies, contaminants’

Six people were arrested. Police said the ‘adulterated’ products were sold to hotels, caterers at Rs 280 per kg.

Written by: Nikhila Henry
2 min readHyderabadUpdated: Mar 19, 2026 10:34 AM IST
adulterated products racketThe adulterated products were being sold in bulk quantities to catering services, hotels, and other customers at approximately Rs 280 per kg. (Photo: Screengrabs from Video on X/@hydcitypolice)
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Six people were arrested for selling adulterated paneer and other milk products in Hyderabad’s Ganj Bazar, located close to the city’s Mahankali temple.

In the inspection conducted by the Hyderabad police commissioner’s task force and the Food Safety Office (FSO), a total of 3,892 kg of dairy products including paneer, khoa, white cream, ghee and kalakhand worth Rs 11.11 lakh were seized.

Police have arrested six people, identified as Jaipal Singh Rajpurohit, Kolariya Vaibhav, Naresh Kolariya, Prem Anil Vyas, Ram Kishore Kolariya and Laxmi Narayana Kolariaya.

According to Hyderabad police, during the inspection, it was found that the establishments run by these individuals were “allegedly engaged in procuring and selling adulterated and unhygienic paneer and other dairy products sources from unknown origins”, the police have said.

The adulterated products were being sold in bulk quantities to catering services, hotels, and other customers at approximately Rs 280 per kg.

“The products were falsely projected as quality paneer,” a press release from Hyderabad city police said. “The inspection revealed that the paneer and other dairy items were stored in open plastic covers, exposed to dust, flies and contaminants, making them unsafe for human consumption,” the press release read.

The products also “lacked proper labeling, including brand name, manufacturing date, expiry date, and pest control records, indicating serious violations of food safety standards,” Hyderabad police said. “The accused persons, along with the seized material, were handed over to the Station House Officer, Mahankali Police Station, for further legal action,” the release read.

Hyderabad city police have been leading other food security busts in the recent past, with the city police having a special wing to do food security inspections.

Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

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