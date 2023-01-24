Actor, wife arrested in Hyderabad for cheating parents of aspiring child artiste of Rs 15 lakh

A small-time Bollywood actor and his wife were arrested by Cyberabad police on charges of cheating parents of aspiring child artistes with the promise to land acting or modelling opportunities in ad films. Announcing their arrest Monday, Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra said the duo promised roles for children in promotional videos alongside top actors and cricketers and collected huge sums of money from them.

According to the police, the accused – identified as Apurva Ashwin Dawda, 47, alias Armaan Arjun Kapoor alias Dr Amit and his wife Natasha Kapoor, 26, alias Nazish Memon alias Meghana – cheated a couple from the city to the tune of nearly Rs 15 lakh.

Officers said the two are involved in multiple cases and have duped many people in the same manner. Besides the present case, there are three other FIRs registered against them in Cyberabad, apart from one in Bengaluru. The police found out that Dawda was arrested earlier by the Mumbai police after which he changed his name to Armaan Arjun Kapoor.

In the latest FIR registered in the first week of January, Dawda is accused of conducting ramp shows through his modelling agency at famous malls on the pretext of selecting children for modelling assignments. He convinced the children’s parents to deposit money in multiple accounts citing make-up charges, refundable deposits for costumes and other accessories, etc.

The complainant told the police that he had gone to the mall to celebrate his daughter’s birthday when they were approached by the agency. Stating that their agency was on the lookout for 20 child models, they asked his daughter to walk on the ramp and took her photos. A few days later, they asked him to get his daughter for a final round of ramp walk before selection.

The fraudsters, police said, convinced the complainant to deposit Rs 3.25 lakh towards a refundable deposit for costumes provided by a famous designer and that a sum of Rs 14.12 lakh needed to be deposited in the bank towards a six-day photo shoot with actor Rashmika Mandanna for a biscuit company’s advertisement. Altogether, the complainant paid about Rs 14 lakh.

Based on technical clues, police arrested the couple and seized from them Rs 15.6 lakh in cash, four iPhones and an Apple laptop. Police said Apurva Ashwin Dawda has a master’s in marketing from the University of California and acted in Bollywood movies ‘Om’ and ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’ during his twenty-year-long modelling career.