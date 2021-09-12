Actor Sai Dharam Tej booked for rash riding after bike accident

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej, who suffered injuries in a bike accident Friday and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, was booked by the Cyberabad police on Saturday for rash and negligent driving. In a press note, the police maintained that the accident would not have occurred had he exercised caution and rode the bike within the permissible speed limits, and had strapped his helmet properly.

The 34-year-old actor is the nephew of actor-turned-politician megastar K Chiranjeevi. Following the accident, Chiranjeevi tweeted that there was no cause for concern and that the actor shall be back in a couple of days.

@IamSaiDharamTej met with an accident few hours ago & has suffered minor injuries & bruises. Wish to share with All Fans & Well Wishers that There is absolutely NO cause for Concern or Anxiety.He is recovering under expert medical supervision & shall be back in a couple of days. pic.twitter.com/JnuZqx8aZT — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 10, 2021

Dharam Tej is currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital following soft tissue injuries and a collarbone fracture from the accident. On Saturday, Madhapur DCP M Venkateswarlu said that a case was registered against the actor at Raidurgam police station of Cyberabad, invoking sections 336 (any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of Indian Penal Code and section 184 (driving a motor vehicle at a speed or in a manner which is dangerous to the public) of the MV Act.

According to police, the film actor rode in a rash and negligent manner and fell off the motorcycle on the road from Durgam Cheruvu to IKEA near Novartis at around 8 pm. In the preliminary investigation, police found out that Tej bought the bike from another person but has not transferred the ownership to his name till now. Police also found out that Tej’s valid driving license only allows him to drive a car or other light motor vehicles. They are verifying whether he possesses a valid driving license to ride a motorcycle with gears on public roads. The condition of the bike, the actor’s experience riding such a bike, the condition of tyres are also being verified, said the DCP in a note.

Incidentally, a traffic challan for a penalty of Rs 1135 against the bike for overspeeding in August 2020 was cleared by an unknown person. “The analysis of the evidence at the scene of the incident and along the route, it is found out that the bike was driven at a speed beyond the permissible speed on the road which is 30 kmph to 40 kmph. On the calculation of the average speed based on the CCTV footage, it has been found out that the bike was driven at an average speed of around 75 kmph near the accident spot. Also, it is found out that the average speed on the Durgam Cheruvu Bridge was well beyond 100 kmph approximately. Also, it is seen from the visual evidence that the biker overtaking other vehicles recklessly,” said the press note.

As part of enforcement against traffic violations to prevent road accidents, Cyberabad Police have registered 17,917 cases of overspeeding and 5,495 cases of driving under influence of alcohol against two-wheelers this year in Madhapur alone.

Meanwhile, the actor is responding well to the treatment. Doctors are contemplating surgery for his collarbone fracture. According to the medical bulletin, he is continually being assessed.