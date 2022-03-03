Activists seek more than just lip service as Telangana official pledges to protect Khajaguda hills

A sustained campaign to protect Hyderabad’s Khajaguda hillock, once a declared heritage precinct with rocks dating back to millions of years, from destruction has elicited the Telangana government’s response, but activists believe the reality on the ground remains unchanged and that the issue is complex.

Activists have been crying foul that Khajaguda rocks, abutting the fast-developing information technology corridor near Gachibowli. (Express Photo) Activists have been crying foul that Khajaguda rocks, abutting the fast-developing information technology corridor near Gachibowli. (Express Photo)

Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary for urban development, tweeted on Thursday that four encroachers had been booked for destroying the rocks. In addition, the village revenue assistant was suspended for dereliction of duty, and six full-time security guards were deployed at the site. Kumar’s tweet came in response to a February 27 request from Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao to inquire into the matter. “We will protect,” Kumar assured, tagging the minister.

#savekhajaguda issue examined & action initiated

1.FIR 222/2022 against 4 persons for encroaching & destroying in S No 452/1 & 454/1 of P’guda(v);

2. VRA is suspended for dereliction;

3. (6) security guards placed by @HMDA_Gov 24/7

We will protect@KTRTRS@DonitaJose@serish https://t.co/hdWuOPr5LS pic.twitter.com/fOyL5n2TZf — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) March 3, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Activists have been crying foul that Khajaguda rocks, abutting the fast-developing information technology corridor near Gachibowli, are threatened by unabated mining, encroachments and construction activity. They have been sharing on social media photos and videos of unchecked dumping of soil and construction waste to level the ground, thus destroying the landscape and environment. They argue that the ongoing activities amount to contempt of the 2019 high court orders not to disturb the rocks.

Welcoming the words from the special chief secretary, Frauke Quader, secretary of the Society to Save Rocks that led the campaign, felt a lot more needed to be done. “He (Kumar) has not mentioned about all that is going on. Not (said anything) about the road that is being built around the hill that is also encroaching into the foot rocks. That has to be addressed. He has not mentioned marking the boundaries of the hill. Very nice that he said he will protect it. Let’s see what happens next,” she said.

Ecologist Arun Vasireddy, who has been active in the fight to save Khajaguda, demanded that the construction waste of up to 18 feet height that was illegally dumped across about four acres of the hills be cleared first. The link road, he said, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) are building to connect Lanco Hills and the Outer Ring Road eats into the hill, and is not being built around the hill as proposed.

“We are happy that the special chief secretary has responded online, but there are multiple issues here. We request him to meet the stakeholders for 10 minutes to know the ground reality,” he said.

The hillock are threatened by unabated mining, encroachments and construction activities. (Express Photo) The hillock are threatened by unabated mining, encroachments and construction activities. (Express Photo)

While maintaining that they were not against development, activists stressed that certain rocks need to be protected. “The cluster of rocks abutting the lake is so unique that it needs to be preserved. These rocks are at least 2,500 million years old and are rare to the Deccan region and Telangana,” said Sangeetha Varma, joint secretary of the Society. Since 1997, the society has enlisted 26 rock formations for protection under Regulation 13 of the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority Zoning Regulations, 1981.

One of them is Fakhruddin Gutta or Khajaguda rocks, the cluster of rocks abutting the Poppalaguda Bhagiratha Cheruvu or lake. These rocks were denotified in 2017 causing them to lose their heritage status. The Fakhruddin Gutta hillock is unique for its landscape and formation of rocks as well as the presence of an 800-year-old Padmanabha Vishnu temple and an equally old dargah of Fakhrudin Aulia. “In the same hill range, there is a cluster of rock and a natural little cave in which Meher Baba had meditated for 9 days. That place is highly revered and visited by his followers every Saturday. This place is where three faiths coexist.”

The hillock is frequented by adventure and environment enthusiasts. (Express Photo) The hillock is frequented by adventure and environment enthusiasts. (Express Photo)

While a road was developed in 2016, the destruction of rocks for development began in 2019. The Society had then filed a public-interest petition before the high court and received an order against causing any disturbance to the precincts. It has also sued the HMDA and the HRDCL for contempt of court over the recent encroachments. Vasireddy said that the illegal dumping of soil on the hillock to level the ground intensified in January 2022 though it had progressed during the two pandemic lockdowns.

The entire hillock of Fakhruddin Gutta is approximately spread across 189 acres. (Express photo) The entire hillock of Fakhruddin Gutta is approximately spread across 189 acres. (Express photo)

Activists believe that the unchecked dumping of construction waste at Fakhruddin Gutta at night has buried native parijatham (jasmine) groves under the rubble, destroyed the natural habitats of reptiles, peacocks and innumerable species of birds and butterflies native to the hillock.

“We have photos, names of trees and location to prove that 120 native trees were uprooted here. A fine amount of Rs 12 lakh needs to be levied. Despite repeatedly bringing these issues to the authorities, no action was taken,” Vasireddy said.

Activists believe that the unchecked dumping of construction waste at Fakhruddin Gutta at night. (Express photo) Activists believe that the unchecked dumping of construction waste at Fakhruddin Gutta at night. (Express photo)

Since 2013 the Society has been demanding that the entire area be fenced to protect it from encroachments and intruders. It has also sought to resurvey the entire land to mark its boundaries. The entire hillock of Fakhruddin Gutta is approximately spread across 189 acres, of which approximately 174 acres were a protected area. Including the Poppalaguda Bhagiratha Cheruvu, the lake abutting the hills, it could span more than 300 acres. The hillock is frequented by adventure and environment enthusiasts as it proves to be a “lung space” and easy getaway from the city.