8 students arrested for ‘beating up’ hosteller, 9 Hyderabad college management members charged for negligence

Eight college students of a business school on the outskirts of Hyderabad have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The police have initiated legal action against nine college management officials for negligence as well. In addition, the FIR has been altered to charge the accused with an additional section for promoting enmity between different groups.

“With reference to the crime reported at IBS, Shankarpally, 8 accused have been arrested and remanded. In addition, legal action was initiated against 9 members of college management for negligence,” the official handle of Cyberabad police tweeted Monday evening.

“Three accused were arrested today while five were arrested on Saturday. Two are still absconding. We have also added IPC Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, and residence) in the FIR because the complainant was made to say religious slogans. But it is not a case of communal nature,” a senior police officer told indianexpress.com.

Further, he said that a ragging angle is not ruled out given two of the accused were seniors. “Nine people from the college management are booked under Section 7(1) r/w 6(1) of Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act. The management has suspended 12 students in the incident,” he said, adding that the investigation was in progress. The college authorities have been charged with abetment as they failed to inform the matter to the police.

On Friday, based on a complaint from a first-year student of the IBS College in Dhonthanpally, the Shankarpally police station registered an FIR against at least 10 students and booked them for an attempt to murder. Although the incident occurred on November 1, the police said they received a complaint Friday evening.

The police invoked Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (murder attempt), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 450 (trespass to commit an offence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation), read with Sections 149 and 4(I), (II), and (III) of the Prohibition of Ragging Act of 2011.

A video of the complainant being physically assaulted in his hostel room had gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

The police clarified that the complainant and the assailants were students of first-year BBA and LLB, except a couple of second-year students. According to the police, the complainant and a classmate exchanged derogatory remarks during an Instagram chat on October 14 and as the female student shared screenshots of the same with her friends, they assaulted him to settle scores.

In the FIR, the complainant said he was physically and sexually harassed by about 15-20 individuals in his hostel room. In the complaint, he said they tore his clothes, punched his face and abdomen, slapped and kicked him, and even forced him to eat certain powders and chemicals.

The student told the police that he had become a subject of mockery in the college after the video and photos of the assault were shared widely. He told the police that his abusers had threatened to beat him up again.