8 arrested days after Hyderabad B-school student assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans

Cyberabad Police on Monday said that eight people accused in the assault on a first year student of ICFAI Business School at Dontanpally, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, have been arrested and sent to police custody.

Legal action has been initiated against nine members of the college management for the incident, police said. Police said Himank Bansal, the first year student, told police that he felt suicidal after the attack on him by a group of 12 students over a chat he had had with a friend.

In the video of the assault, shared widely on social media, the group of students are shown purportedly beating Bansal. He was allegedly forced to chant religious slogans and the video shows the accused purportedly saying that they will beat him into a coma to “fix his ideology”.

While the FIR, registered at Shankarpalli police station, does not mention the religious slogans Bansal was asked to chant, Inspector M Mahesh Goud, investigating officer of the case, said, “We have only mentioned (in FIR) that he was forced to chant some religious slogans. However, in the statement given to us during investigation, the victim said that he was forced to chant Jai Mata Di and Allahu Akbar.”

Goud said that given the sensitive nature of the case, police have not released names of those arrested. “We are also initiating action against nine college authorities [officials] under the anti-ragging Act for failing to act when the victim submitted a complaint to them.”

In a statement issued from the Registrar’s office, Y Sreenivas Rao, manager, Branding and Communications Department, ICFAI, said, “The institution has acted with alacrity and has taken a decision to suspend all 12 students with immediate effect. The institution has zero tolerance towards such undesirable acts.’’

In his complaint, given to police on November 11, Bansal stated that the incident occurred on November 1 — the accused allegedly barged into his hostel room and assaulted him. In the FIR, Bansal stated that he was also sexually assaulted, with one student trying to rip his clothes while others repeatedly punched him in the genitals.

The FIR has invoked charges under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 450 (trespassing), 323 (causing hurt) 506 (criminal intimidation), read with Section 4 of Prohibition of Ragging Act of 2011.

Goud said during investigation it was found that eight students were involved in the assault and they have been arrested. “We are investigating the role of other students present there at the time,” he said.