70-yr-old doctor dies due to covid in Telangana

A doctor speaks with a woman at a coronavirus help desk at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad (AP) A doctor speaks with a woman at a coronavirus help desk at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad (AP)

A doctor in Hyderabad died on Monday of Covid-19 — the first death of a medical practitioner in Telangana, where cases have increased drastically since June 1.

Also on Monday, the Malakpet Area Hospital in the city, where nine of 15 staff tested positive, was closed down by authorities.

As of 9 pm on Monday, 872 new cases were reported as the state increased testing from 700 per day to over 3,000. Seven deaths were also reported.

While 713 cases were reported from areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 107 cases were reported from Ranga Reddy district. The rest were detected in 11 other districts. Among these, cases were reported for the first time so far from Jangaon district (34 cases) and Yadari district (one case).

According to officials, random testing indicates that the infection has spread to 29 of the 33 districts in the state.

Telangana has so far conducted 57,054 tests. On June 15, in response to a petition for increased testing, the state government had assured the High Court that it will conduct 50,000 tests in and around Hyderabad over 10 days. However, it has not ramped up testing beyond 3,500 tests per day.

But the government did expand the testing to all 33 districts of the state. “Since June 1, after the lockdown was lifted, there has been a drastic rise in the number of cases. About 5,000 cases have been reported since June 1,” Director of Public Health, G Srinivas Rao told The Indian Express.

As of May 31, there were 2,792 cases in Telangana while the death toll was 88. By June 21, the cases increased to 7,802 and the death toll more than doubled to 210. Officials attributed the rise in cases and deaths to intra-state and inter-state migration.

Another looming worry for authorities is the sowing season. Farmers are likely to gather in large numbers at shops to purchase seeds and fertilisers at this time, which officials say could add to the numbers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd