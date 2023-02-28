scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
7 arrested for selling fake educational certificates in Hyderabad

The arrested people work for two overseas consultancies in Hyderabad.

hyderabad fake education certificatesThe DCP appealed to the public to not fall for such frauds to secure back-dated fake certificates and warned of legal action if anyone is found involved in such activities. (Representational)
The police in Hyderabad Tuesday arrested seven persons for allegedly making and selling fake or forged educational certificates. The arrested people work for two overseas consultancies in Hyderabad while the Delhi-based kingpin is absconding, the police said. They collected details of aspirants who wished to study or work abroad and provided the necessary certificates for a fee.

“Apart from certificates of SSC and Intermediate Education, the police also seized from them degree certificates of various universities such as Osmania University, Telangana University, Andhra University, Rayalaseema University, Anna University-Chennai, Bangalore University, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University-Kanpur, Rajasthan University for Health Science, Symbiosis International (Deemed University)-Pune, etc,” said Chakravarthy Gummi, deputy commissioner of police (Task Force, South Zone). The accused were arrested in a joint operation by the sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone) along with the Chaderghat Police.

According to the official, Md Habeeb, 32, started Fly Abroad Consultancy at Malakpet in the city in 2015 and has been supplying fake educational certificates since then to aspirants in return for a fee with help of Sunil Kapoor from Delhi. He was earlier arrested by the Bahardurpura police and the Saroornagar police in similar cases.

After his release from jail, he joined hands with Abdul Rauf, 36, of Eduwise Overseas Consultancy at Abids. Besides Habeeb and Rauf, the police arrested their employees Mohd Irfan, 28, Shanawaz Khan, 29, Mohd Zubair, 34, Salman Khan, 29, and Mohd Abdul Sattar, 33, for their role in the fraud. Eleven cell phones and four laptops were seized from them. The DCP appealed to the public to not fall for such frauds to secure back-dated fake certificates and warned of legal action if anyone is found involved in such activities.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 17:20 IST
