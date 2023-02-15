scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
6 coaches of Secunderabad-bound Godavari Express derails near Bibinagar, no injuries reported

South Central Railway officials said coaches S1, S2, S3, S4, and two others of train number 12727 derailed.

No injuries were reported after the coaches of the train that was on its way to Secunderabad from Visakhapatnam went off the rails.

Six coaches of the Godavari Express derailed Wednesday morning near Bibinagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad. No injuries were reported after the coaches of the train that was on its way to Secunderabad from Visakhapatnam went off the rails.

While several passengers reached the Secunderabad railway station after hailing down vehicles on the road nearby, others remained stranded for some time. The incident occurred between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar railway stations.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 09:47 IST
