5 arrested for killing rowdy in Hyderabad

Police Monday arrested five persons allegedly involved in the murder of a rowdy-sheeter. The deceased, Syed Mushtaquddin (35), according to police, was involved in 27 cases registered under different police stations and was previously detained under the Preventive Detention Act in 2013, 2014, and 2019.

Addressing the media, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the accused murdered Mushtaquddin over some previous enmity and were identified as Mahmood Bin Alvi (42), Ayub Bin Alvi (33), Mohd Hyder Ali Quadri (36), Mohd Zubair (25) and Valiahmed (33). Four others involved in the crime are absconding and a hunt is on to arrest them.

According to police, the deceased used to visit old Malakpet and repeatedly threaten to kill Mahmood Bin Alvi under the influence of alcohol. Hence, the two Alvi brothers along with their friends decided to kill Mushtaquddin. On July 17, they assembled at Alvi’s house. They asked Mushtaquddin to come near Abu Baker Masjid in Old Malakpet. The two brothers and Hyder Ali Quadri stabbed Mushtaquddin with knives and fled the place. Later, he was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Investigating the case, Chaderghat police arrested the five Monday.