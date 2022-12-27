scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

4 workers killed, one injured in fire accident at private pharma unit in Andhra Pradesh

Anakapalle Superintendent of Police Gowthami Sali confirmed the fire accident that happened at Unit-III of Laurus Labs Limited on Monday night. However, she said they are verifying the cause behind the casualties in the incident.

fire accident news, indian expressA fire broke out at a pharmaceutical firm located inside Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in the Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh. (Representational Image)

Four workers died and another suffered severe burn injuries following a fire that broke out at a pharmaceutical firm located inside Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The police officer said the deceased were identified as T Rajesh Babu, R Ram Krishna, B Rambabu and M Venkata Rao. The injured person was Y Satish.

The bodies were shifted to the morgue at King George Government Hospital for autopsy while the injured person is said to be recovering at a private hospital.

An official of the state factories department said the accident was a result of leakage of toluene, an industrial solvent. When the workers were trying to arrest the leakage, the chemical caught fire engulfing the place.

Trade union leaders in the industrial township, however, claimed the blaze took place due to an electrical short-circuit when the workers were cleaning the factory. They alleged that the management of various pharmaceutical firms in JN Pharma City have been ignoring safety norms for a long time.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 12:56:27 pm
