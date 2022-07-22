33-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh had 5 wives, none knew about each other; held

July 22, 2022 3:31:04 pm
A 33-year-old man was arrested in Hyderabad Thursday for cheating a woman by concealing his other marriages. The probe found out that the man was married to at least five women and none of them knew about the others.
Gachibowli police inspector G Suresh said the accused, Adapa Siva Sankara Babu, was charged with cheating, criminal breach of trust and marrying by concealing previous marriages. Five similar cases against him are under investigation across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the last four years.
A native of Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh, Babu targeted vulnerable divorcees on matrimonial sites. He posed as a software engineer working for a multinational firm with a hefty salary package. He would marry the women and, in a few days, disappear with cash and gold, the police said.
In the latest case where he got arrested, a woman from Kondapur approached the police last week stating that she came across his profile on a matrimonial site in 2021 and married him. According to her, he fled after the marriage and took with him Rs 20 lakh and gold ornaments. In a similar complaint, one of his previous victims had approached R C Puram police citing a similar story.
The accused was arrested from Visakhapatnam and brought to Hyderabad. The police suspect there could be more victims.
