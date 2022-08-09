scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Hyderabad: Blood bank in a spot as 3-year-old thalassemia patient tests HIV positive

The parents of the child have lodged a complaint against the blood bank where he has been undergoing blood transfusion for the past two-and-a-half years. The blood bank is run by the Indian Red Cross Society

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
August 9, 2022 2:01:51 pm
hiv, 3 year old boy , indian expressA three-year-old boy suffering from thalassemia tested positive for HIV. (Representational File Photo)

After a three-year-old boy suffering from thalassemia tested positive for HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) in Hyderabad, the parents have lodged a complaint against the blood bank where he has been undergoing blood transfusion for the past two-and-a-half years. Based on the complaint, the Nallakunta police registered a case Monday against the blood bank and started an investigation.

The parents informed the police that the boy, a thalassemia patient, has been undergoing blood transfusion at the same blood bank since he was six months old. He undergoes transfusion once in every 15 days and has not visited any other blood bank during the past two-and-a-half years, according to the parents.
Last month, when the boy visited the blood bank for a periodic transfusion, he also underwent an HIV test as a routine procedure.

M Ravi, station house officer of Nallakunta police station, told indianexpress.com, that a case has been registered under section 338 (causing grievous hurt by endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code against the blood bank run by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS).

“The family has been visiting the same blood bank for blood transfusion every 15 days since October 2019. The last time the boy underwent a blood transfusion at the bank was on July 20. The IRCS detected him to be HIV positive. The parents hence approached the police with a complaint against IRCS for alleged negligence,” the inspector said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

On the other hand, the IRCS has told the police that an error from their side was not possible. “The IRCS says they have records of all blood donors and are ready to summon each of the donors from the last two years and 10 months for a blood test. We have registered a case under IPC 338 and are investigating the matter,” he said.

More from Hyderabad

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 02:01:51 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

5

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, ...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, ...
Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet isn't the first; several cases of two-man, even o...
Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet isn't the first; several cases of two-man, even o...
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Opinion

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

Premium
Trump says FBI raided his Florida home. What legal woes does he face?
Explained

Trump says FBI raided his Florida home. What legal woes does he face?

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear
Explained

Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement