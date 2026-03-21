3 engineering students drown in Godavari river, 2 others missing as group outing turns tragic in Andhra

The students took photos before they ventured out into the water, police said. One of them stayed back on the shore, and the others walked into the water.

Three engineering students of a private college drowned in the Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district on Friday, officials said. From the group of seven, two students are still missing, while two others managed to get to safety.

“The currents were high when they went for a swim. They got washed away,” a police officer said

The students, from a private university based in Amaravati, entered the river thinking it was shallow, said a senior officer, adding, “They had no idea that it was deep. Of the two who escaped, one knew swimming. We are not sure whether the others knew how to swim.”