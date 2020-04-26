3 cases, no source: Andhra family has officials puzzled

Hyderabad: Thermal screening of visitors being conducted outside an emergency ward at a hospital during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 5, 2020. (PTI Photo) Hyderabad: Thermal screening of visitors being conducted outside an emergency ward at a hospital during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Three asymptomatic members of a family in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday, but their relative who was suspected to be the source is negative-leaving officials baffled.

The suspected source, an employee of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, returned on March 17 on a train with Tablighi Jamaat members who were part of the Delhi congregation, officials said.

“He was advised home quarantine. On April 22, he himself came for a test. He was positive when tested with a TrueNat kit, but negative when tested with a RT-PCR kit,’’ Srikakulam District Collector J Nivas said.

The Patapatnam resident’s swab samples have been sent to Kakinada for a second round of tests. On Saturday, his father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law tested positive. The 28-year-old man’s wife and eight-month-old daughter are negative. Officials have sent their swabs for a second round of testing. According to District Collector Nivas, the man appears to have violated quarantine and freely mingled with his in-laws and neighbours.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh touched 1,016 on Saturday with 61 new cases.

