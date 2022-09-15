‘3 capitals’ issue could come up in Andhra Pradesh Legislature again

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to make a PowerPoint presentation, on the need for three capitals for the state, in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on the opening day of the monsoon session beginning Thursday.

There is no clarity from the government side yet on whether or not a new Bill will be introduced in the Legislature on the three capitals plan.

In a face-saving exercise to pre-empt a legal fallout, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government abruptly passed a Bill in the Assembly on November 22 last year, repealing the controversial AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020, which was intended to establish three capitals for the state.

The Chief Minister, however, had then vowed that his government would come up with a “complete, comprehensive and better” Bill to take forward his “decentralised development” plan after explaining “our genuine intention and the need for decentralisation” to all concerned and incorporating necessary changes.

In March this year, the High Court ruled against the three capitals and directed the government to develop Amaravati as the state capital as envisaged.

In the last few days, however, several ministers said the government would come up with a new Bill on the three capitals issue, the ongoing litigation in the High Court notwithstanding.

The monsoon session of the Legislature is expected to last for five working days as the government wants to highlight its “achievements” on various issues.

On the first day, the Legislative Council will take up a short discussion on Industrial Development and Investments.

A short discussion on the condition of roads, with particular reference to the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime, is

also expected.

At least five Ordinances issued in the last six months will be replaced with new legislation, Legislature sources said.