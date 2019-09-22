Hyderabad: 27-year-old woman dies after concrete chunks at Metro station fall on her

A 27-year-old newly married woman died after chunks of concrete fell on her at the Ameerpet metro rail station in Hyderbad Sunday evening. L Mounika, a resident of Kukatpally was climbing the staircase to board a metro train when the concrete chunks fromthe ceiling fell on her. The incident occurred during a 30-minute spell of very heavy rains in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) officials rushed Mounika, who suffered head injuries and was unconscious, to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment.

An official said that a piece of concrete fell directly on Mounika’s head from a height of 9 metres at pillar number A-1053. “She suffered a fatal head injury. We have opened an inquiry how this happened,” the official said. HMR officials have started inspecting other stations to check if there are any cracks anywhere.

Mounika, who hailed from Mancherial in Telangana, got married one and half years ago. Police said that she was travelling with her cousin sister to enrol her in a hostel in Ameerpet. Ameerpet is one of the busiest stations in the city where the metro and MMTS crisscross.

Not only do thousands of people climb the stairs daily to catch trains but also lakhs of people use the main road that passes from underneath the elevated station.

Several passersby who witnessed the incident staged a protest at the spot accusing officials of negligence and demanded action against officials. Two other persons were also slightly injured. Mounika’s husband L Harsh, a software engineer, told police that she and her cousin had taken the metro from Kukatpally at 2:30 pm to go to Ameerpet where they wanted to check out some hostels for the cousin to join.