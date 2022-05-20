2019 Hyderabad ‘encounter’: Accused’s families welcome probe panel findings, seek financial aid

With the Justice V S Sirpurkar Commission submitting a report to the Supreme Court saying that the police had deliberately fired upon the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Chattanpally in Shadnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 27, 2019, the families of the accused have welcomed the findings and sought financial help.

“The truth is out. It is difficult to accept that my son committed such a heinous crime. What if he had not? If he committed the crime, he should have been brought to justice legally. This (the commission’s recommendations that police officials are liable to be tried for murder) at least proves that the boys did not attack the police and they were shot dead without any chance of going to court,” said Jollu Rajaiah, father of Jollu Shiva, one of the four accused shot dead in the alleged encounter on December 6, 2019.

“Without him, I do not have much income. I hope the court recommends that the four families receive some compensation because we have lost bread-winners. He was a minor at that time. Now that the inquiry commission has brought out the truth, the families should be compensated,” Rajaiah added.

V Narasimhalu, the headmaster of Mandal Parishad Primary School at Gudigandla village in Narayanpet district, who submitted that Jollu Shiva and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were minors as per the date of birth recorded in the school register, says he is thankful to the commission for setting the record straight. “Whether they were involved in the crime or not, they were minors at that time. That is what I wanted to convince the commission. The families of the youths should get justice,” he said.

C Jayamma, mother of Chennakeshavulu, said that it is good that the police are being held accountable for their actions. “But my son will not come back. We need help from the government, a bit of financial help.. that would help us a lot,” she said. Jayamma said it was a double blow for her as her husband C Kurumappa too passed away after getting injured in a road accident last March. Chennakeshavulu’s minor wife gave birth to a baby girl, she said, adding that after the four were arrested, the families were not allowed to meet them even once.

According to the families, Shiva was working as a helper in the truck owned by P Srinivas Reddy, which was used in the crime. Chennakeshavulu and Jollu Naveen, one of the other accused, had earlier worked as helpers on Reddy’s trucks, but they were not working at the time of the offence.