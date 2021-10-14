1st batch of govt school students in Andhra to take CBSE exams in 2024

GOVERNMENT high school students in Andhra Pradesh will begin appearing for board exams conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from 2024 academic year as the state has started the process of board affiliation from this academic year. Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the aim is to bring 56,000-odd schools under the CBSE umbrella with at least 2,000 of them receiving the affiliation this year itself. These include 45,000 schools and 11,000 foundation schools being set up.

“I will be meeting the Union Education Minister, Higher Education Secretary, and CBSE Chairman this week with regard to affiliation to AP government schools. We will get affiliation to about 2,000 schools this year. Andhra Pradesh will have the highest number of schools with CBSE affiliation. The total number of CBSE affiliated schools, which is currently around 26,000 across the country, will more than double in a couple of years with this initiative,” Suresh said. He confirmed that the first batch of high school students will write their CBSE exams in 2024.

Explained Behind Andhra’s CBSE push The ANDHRA Pradesh government plans to pursue CBSE affiliation for 45,000 schools and 11,000 foundation schools. It says CBSE lays a strong foundation for students, especially for higher education and competitive exams. It To meet CBSE criteria, the state is upgrading infrastructure at all government schools and increasing staff strength to meet the teacher-students ratio, which is pegged at 1:35 under the Right To Education Act, according to the state.

For the first time, the state Education Department will also rank the performance of government schools through social audit. “The aim is to identify where the schools are lacking rather than point out mistakes. School principals and teachers are being informed and appraised about the criteria and ranking process,” an official said. Education Minister Suresh said: “Apart from ensuring that children receive education compulsorily up to the age of 14 years, our efforts are to provide access to affordable education.”