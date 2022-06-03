17-year-old returning home after birthday party gang-raped in Hyderabad

A 17-year-old intermediate student in Hyderabad was gang-raped in a car by at least four minor boys she met at a pub on Saturday night.

Two days after the girl’s father lodged a complaint, the police on Friday confirmed that she was raped and said that they have identified the accused and seized a car belonging to one of them. The police are facing criticism for not acting upon the father’s complaint immediately.

According to the police, the girl and a friend had gone to the pub to attend a birthday party. At the pub, she was allegedly befriended by a group of minors who offered to drop her home. Police said the accused first went to a bakery, purchased snacks and then drove to a secluded spot where they proceeded to gang-rape her. Later in the night, they dropped her back at the pub and sped away, police added.

The girl’s father, who lodged the complaint on Tuesday, said that he let his daughter go to the pub because it was a no-alcohol party. The girl, who suffered bruises on her hands, initially said that she got injured when she fell down. It was only after the injuries on the back of her neck were noticed and she was counselled by women police officials that she allegedly revealed she was raped. A medical examination confirmed the rape and police said the girl was in shock and severely traumatised.

The police have retrieved video footage from at least six CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the pub and are questioning the driver of the car.

BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao condemned the incident and slammed the Hyderabad police for not making any arrests, alleging political interference.