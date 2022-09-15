15-year-old girl kidnapped and raped in Hyderabad; police quizzing two suspects

Two men have been detained on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Hyderabad, police said Thursday.

The 15-year-old girl was kidnapped a few days ago by two men, who offered her drug-laced soft drinks and sexually assaulted her at a lodge, according to her mother’s complaint registered at the Dabeerpura police station. The girl later reached home after the men fled the lodge, her mother said.

Police are questioning the suspects, 20 and 26 years old, and have sent the teenager for counselling.

The case initially registered under section 363 (kidnap) of the Indian Penal Code is being altered by adding sections related to rape and those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, police said.