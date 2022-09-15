scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

15-year-old girl kidnapped and raped in Hyderabad; police quizzing two suspects

The suspects are 20 and 26 years old; police have sent the teenager for counselling.

The 15-year-old girl was kidnapped a few days ago by two men, who offered her drug-laced soft drinks and sexually assaulted her at a lodge, according to her mother's complaint registered at the Dabeerpura police station.

Two men have been detained on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Hyderabad, police said Thursday.

The 15-year-old girl was kidnapped a few days ago by two men, who offered her drug-laced soft drinks and sexually assaulted her at a lodge, according to her mother’s complaint registered at the Dabeerpura police station. The girl later reached home after the men fled the lodge, her mother said.

Police are questioning the suspects, 20 and 26 years old, and have sent the teenager for counselling.

More from Hyderabad

The case initially registered under section 363 (kidnap) of the Indian Penal Code is being altered by adding sections related to rape and those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earningsPremium
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earnings

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 04:20:44 pm
Next Story

How do I know I am overweight? What is the easiest way to know if my body weight is healthy?

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement