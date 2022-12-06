scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

1,000 stones removed from Kolkata man’s liver, gallbladder and bile duct at Hyderabad hospital

The patient, a man from West Bengal, required frequent hospitalisation for the last three years with complaints of recurrent attacks of abdominal pain and jaundice.

The patient underwent cholecystectomy (removal of the gallbladder). The main bile duct was opened and approximately 250 gm of stones (exceeding 1,000 in number) were laboriously removed by the surgeons.

Doctors at a Hyderabad hospital Tuesday announced the removal of more than 1,000 stones from a 39-year-old patient’s liver, gallbladder and common bile duct during a recent surgery. The stones vary in size ranging from 5 mm to 50 mm, the hospital said.

The patient, a man from West Bengal, required frequent hospitalisation for the last three years with complaints of recurrent attacks of abdominal pain and jaundice. He was hospitalised in Kolkata and on evaluation, it was found that there were multiple gallbladder and bile duct stones of variable sizes ranging from the size of a peanut to that of a lemon, said a statement from Medicover Hospitals at Hitec City in Hyderabad. Further, it said that the patient developed cholangitis (inflammation of the bile duct system) due to this large number of stones. The doctors back home attempted endoscopic clearance twice with no success, the statement added.

According to Dr Kishore Reddy, the patient’s entire biliary system, gallbladder, and liver were blocked with multiple stones. (Express Photo)

According to Dr Kishore Reddy, Consultant – Liver Transplant & Hepato Pancreato Biliary (HPB) Surgeon at Medicover Hospitals, the patient’s entire biliary system, gallbladder, and liver were blocked with multiple stones. The team led by Dr Reddy proceeded with a surgical procedure.

“The patient underwent cholecystectomy (removal of the gallbladder). The main bile duct was opened and approximately 250 gm of stones (exceeding 1,000 in number) were laboriously removed by the surgeons using different techniques to extract bile duct stones from the proximal ducts and the main bile duct was joined with the intestine (Hepaticojejunostomy). The operation was successful and there were no complications. After five days of surgery, he was discharged,” the hospital statement said. The hospital said that the patient is in good health and has returned to his regular daily activities.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 04:32:17 pm
Nobody should go to sleep empty stomach, govt’s duty to ensure foodgrains reach the last man: SC

