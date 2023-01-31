‘Only 100 km railway track laid in Telangana in last 8 years’: Minister Rama Rao seeks allocations for rail projects in Union budget

Ahead of the Union budget to be presented on February 1, Telangana minister for IT, industries and municipal administration, K T Rama Rao, shot an open letter to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking adequate budgetary allocations for railway projects in the state.

Stating that Telangana has been facing severe discrimination at the hands of the Union government, the minister said it was appalling to note that “in the past eight years, just a little over 100 km of railway track has been laid in Telangana”.

Noting that Telangana contributes substantially to the revenues of South Central Railway (both freight and passenger) and that it remains a crucial link between northern and southern India through its most important junctions, Secunderabad and Kazipet, he added that the state has a paltry 3 per cent of the total railway lines in the country, out of which about 57 per cent are single lines.

“This lack of critical infrastructure is depriving Telangana of any new trains. It is disheartening to note that in the past eight years, South Central Railway has launched only one new train from the capital city – Lingampally-Vijayawada Intercity Express!… The discrimination in the railway sector is more blatant and visible and the state has been getting a raw deal in every budget presented by the NDA government,” Rama Rao added.

Taking a dig at the NDA government at the Centre, the minister recalled that the South Central Railway used to convene a meeting of all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from the region and accept proposals for new Railway projects and trains. “Strangely, even that convention has been done away with this year.”

He alleged the Centre has not grounded a single new railway line in Telangana in the past eight years. “Even the progress of joint venture railway projects taken up with the state government is also painfully slow. While the Union government has spent just Rs 1,100 crore on ongoing railway projects in the state, the state government has spent Rs 1,904 crore as its share. This clearly shows the lack of interest of the Union government in developing railway infrastructure in Telangana. Several projects, which were cleared by earlier governments, have been shelved by the current Union government. Many other projects for which survey reports are submitted long back have also not moved an inch,” he added.

The minister also gave a list of 25 high-priority project proposals that were submitted to the Railway Board earlier and a list of ten railway lines that passed through Telangana but have been shelved now.