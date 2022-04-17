10 injured in clashes at Andhra’s Kurnool

At least 10 persons were injured in stone pelting at Holagunda of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday evening.

Two groups had clashed near a religious place during a procession of Hanuman Jayanti, police said.

Officials said when the procession, during which devotional songs were being played, was crossing a religious place, police told procession leaders to stop playing the songs as prayers were going on nearby. The procession organisers complied, but as soon as they crossed over, the songs resumed, which irked members of another group who started hurling stones at the procession.



Kurnool District Superintendent of Police said the stone-pelting lasted for 5-10 minutes and the sizeable contingent of policemen posted as security along the procession route brought the situation under control.

“A few persons were injured, but nothing serious happened. We are investigating the case and if anyone is found violating the rules, we will book them,’’ an official said. The procession continued after the brief disruption.