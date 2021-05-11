10-day Telangana lockdown from tomorrow, state to call tenders for Covid-19 vaccines

The lockdown will be in full force from 10 am to 6 am whereas, daily relaxations are allowed for four hours in the morning, between 6 am and 10 am. (Express photo by Sreenivas Janyala)

Telangana government has decided to impose a 10-day lockdown across the state, starting Wednesday morning. The state cabinet, which convened Tuesday afternoon discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state, also resolved to call for global tenders to procure COVID-19 vaccines.

The lockdown will be in full force from 10 am to 6 am whereas, daily relaxations are allowed for four hours in the morning, between 6 am and 10 am. The detailed guidelines for enforcement of lockdown are expected to be released later today.

The cabinet discussed the surge in coronavirus cases in the state. On the agenda was the possibility of imposing a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. The pros and cons were to be discussed as some believed that a lockdown did not bring down cases in certain states. According to a CMO statement, the cabinet was to also discuss the adverse impact a lockdown may have on the ongoing procurement of paddy in the state.

On Tuesday afternoon, the CMO tweeted that “The State cabinet has decided to impose lockdown in the State from 10 am on May 12 (Wednesday) for ten days. However, there would be relaxation for all the activities from 6 AM to 10 AM daily. The Cabinet also decided to invite Global tenders for the procurement of the vaccine.”

As of 5.30 pm on May 10, Telangana has an active caseload of 62,797 coronavirus cases. This included 4,826 new infections that were added on Monday. With 32 COVID deaths, the toll has reached 2,771. The state conducted 65,923 tests on Monday, results of 2,345 were awaited. With 4,826 new infections, the test positivity rate stood at 7.6 percent. Total recoveries for the day outnumbered the new infections and stood at 7,754.