10-day Telangana lockdown from May 12: What is allowed, what isn’t

The lockdown will be in full force from 10 am to 6 am whereas, daily relaxations are allowed for four hours in the morning, between 6 am and 10 am. (Express photo by Sreenivas Janyala)

While announcing a 10-day lockdown in the state, starting Wednesday, the Telangana Cabinet decided to exempt all agricultural activities and continue with the ongoing procurement of paddy in the interest of farmers. Government offices will function with 33 percent of staff in attendance.

On Tuesday afternoon, the State Cabinet resolved to impose a 20-hour lockdown for 10 days from Wednesday morning while allowing daily relaxations between 6 am and 10 am. The Cabinet will review the lockdown on May 20.

One of the key decisions taken was to invite global tenders to procure COVID-19 vaccines on a war-footing. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao spoke with the manufacturers of Remdesivir injections and sought the supply of required quantities of the injections to the state, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

A Task Force, to be led by IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao, was approved during the meeting to ensure regular procurement and supply of medicines and injections. The Task Force will comprise senior officials Jayesh Ranjan, Vikas Raj, Sandeep Sultania, and the special officer from the CMO, Rajasekhar Reddy.

The Cabinet, according to the statement, has instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to ensure the availability of oxygen, emergency medicines for government-run as well as private hospitals.

At all districts, committees with ministers as chairman will be constituted and the pandemic situation will be reviewed daily with district collectors, district medical and health officers, and drug inspectors at the headquarters.

What is exempted from the lockdown?

# Agriculture and allied sectors

# Functioning of rice mills

# Transport of paddy and supply to Food Corporation of India

# Fertiliser and seed shops

# Seed manufacturing companies

# Pharmaceutical companies

# Makers and distributors of medical equipment

# All other medical and health services. The staff and employees will be issued special passes and would be allowed to commute on their vehicles.

# Supply of drinking water,

# Sanitation works.

# Power generation, distribution, and their allied services.

What is allowed to function?

# Medical shops.

# Banks and ATMs.

# Transportation on National Highways.

# Fuel stations on the National highways.

# Warehousing and cold storage activities.

# Print and Electronic Media.

# Works under Employment Guarantee Schemes.

# Supply of LPG cylinders

# Ration shops will open only between 6 am and 10 am.

# RTC buses and Hyderabad Metro Rail services will continue only between 6 am and 10 am.

What is not allowed?

# More than 40 people are not allowed to take park in marriages without prior permission.

# More than 20 people are not allowed to be present at funerals.

# Cinema halls, swimming pools, clubs, gyms, amusement parks, and sports facilities.