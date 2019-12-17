Hyderabad: Two activists arrested for alleged Maoists links

Earlier in October, police had arrested Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) president Bandari Maddileti, Telangana Praja Front state vice-president Nalamasi Krishna for their alleged links with the Maoist party (File) Earlier in October, police had arrested Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) president Bandari Maddileti, Telangana Praja Front state vice-president Nalamasi Krishna for their alleged links with the Maoist party (File)

The Jogulamba-Gadwal district police Tuesday arrested Menchu Ramesh, state general secretary of Telangana Praja Front, and Chekkula Shilpa, state general secretary of Chaithanya Mahila Sangham, from Hyderabad for their alleged Maoist links. They are accused of actively working for the banned Maoist party by recruiting new cadre and collecting funds.

Police teams conducted searches at the residence of Ramesh and Shilpa at Nacharam and Keesara respectively in the morning and took them into custody in connection with a case registered in Gadwal police station in October. Shilpa, accused number 5, and Ramesh, accused number 7, were booked under sections 120(B) of IPC, section 8(i)(ii) TSPS Act of 1992, section 18, 18-B, 20 of the Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act 1967.

According to police, literature containing Maoist party’s ideology and electronic data containing incriminating material have been seized from their residences. In a note, police said that the two are affiliated to the banned CPI (Maoist) party and they have been working covertly as sympathisers-cum-couriers to the Maoist party as per directions of higher-ups, in order to attract innocent youngsters into their fold. They have been secretly working across the state and recruiting youngsters with an aim to re-strengthen their party cadre to carry out their destructive activities and destablilise the democratically-elected governments, said the note. The two accused were produced before the court for judicial remand.

Earlier in October, police had arrested Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) president Bandari Maddileti, Telangana Praja Front state vice-president Nalamasi Krishna for their alleged links with the Maoist party. Osmania University’s Assistant Professor K Jagan was also arrested.

A few days ago, The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Hyderabad filed a fresh case against Bandari Maddileti for his alleged links with outlawed CPI (Maoist) party.

