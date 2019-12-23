Hyderabad students demand rollback of Citizenship Amendment Act

Students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act gathered at Osmania University. (Express photo) Students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act gathered at Osmania University. (Express photo)

Scores of students in Hyderabad held a protest against the new citizenship law Monday evening demanding its rollback and terming it “unconstitutional”. They asked the BJP-led Centre to stop dividing the country on the basis of religion.

Holding placards calling on the revocation of the amended Citizenship Act, students of the Arts College in Osmania University came down heavily on the government for deceiving people about the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC), CAA and construction of detention centres across the country.

One of the key speakers, Ayesha Renna of Jamia Millia Islamia, said there is an outrage against all the humiliation the people of the country have suffered. Another student, Ladeeda Farzana, said the new law and the NRC are against the Muslim community and demanded an immediate release of Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad and others detained during their protest at Delhi’s Darya ganj.

“Basic humanity is at stake here. It’s basic humanity vs Modi. It’s about the communal colour that BJP believes in,” said a college student at the protest meeting.

