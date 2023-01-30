How India can power the e-mobility industry

Written by Sunil Gandhi, CEO at JLNPhenix Energy

In light of the country’s commitments to combating climate change, alternative transportation options such as EVs (electric vehicles) are being developed that can keep up with India’s brisk economic progress, rising urbanisation, travel demand, and energy security.

When paired with creative pricing strategies, the right technology, and supportive infrastructure, e-mobility offers a practical alternative to overcoming market demands. Due to their reliance on the diverse array of primary energy sources used in power generation, EVs can contribute to the diversification of the energy required to move people and goods, significantly enhancing energy security. However, we must first discuss the obstacles in the way before illuminating how India can drive the e-mobility sector and hasten its uptake.

Roadblocks that India needs to overcome to enhance e-mobility

a) EV Infrastructure: E-mobility is gaining traction in India and is also driving a shift in consumer preferences. However, the first challenge is having a proper infrastructure that is able to meet the demands of the growing number of EVs.

For long-distance commuters, a vast network of charging stations at major highways, towns, and cities is essential for mass EV adoption. Both central and state governments shall increase the pace of establishment of EV charging infrastructure across highways and within cities, provide regulatory support for the establishment of EV charging infrastructure.. Furthermore, where infrastructure is slow to develop, battery swapping technology can be used for smaller vehicles, such as two- and three-wheelers.

b) Having local R&D and manufacturing structures

Better access to existing and new technology plays an important role in achieving sustained long-term growth. India still relies on foreign players’’ technological expertise in EV components. In addition, the Li-Ion cells used in EV batteries are also being imported, which increases the overall cost of manufacturing. Therefore, to propel the e-mobility sector, it needs to create a R&D infrastructure in order to have innovations, development, and manufacturing entirely in India.

However, efforts have been made by the government authorities in terms of programmes such as the Phased Manufacturing Program (PMP) by the Ministry of Heavy Industries to promote the indigenous manufacturing of EVs and their components. Moreover, the central government has launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme, which provides a subsidy of Rs 15,000 per kWh of battery. The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, according to Budget 2022–23, will provide a subsidy of up to INR 2908 crore until March 2024.

Advertisement

State governments have also joined the central government’s efforts to promote electric mobility in their respective states. These vary greatly depending on the state, as some will provide fixed subsidies while others consider battery capacity, performance, and other factors before setting a price.

c) Overcoming battery difficulties

According to Niti Ayog, the battery accounts for roughly 40% of the cost of an EV. Therefore, if the batteries are produced locally, it will reduce the cost of EVs significantly. According to a former BNEF report, the price gap between EVs and ICE vehicles will soon close because batteries are expected to cost about $100 per kWh by 2023. Along with this, automakers should be able to produce and sell EVs for the same price as comparable ICE vehicles.

As India requires us to think of cost-effective battery technologies owing to its price-sensitive market, priority must be given to striking the best possible balance between battery price, range, and performance, storage capacity, size, and durability. Furthermore, to make batteries economical, indigenous assembly of the battery pack should be encouraged.

Enhancing powertrain development

Advertisement

The most challenging aspects of an EV can be energy storage, power consumption, and the performance of the powertrain. Significant advancements in vehicle powertrain architecture will be needed to switch from conventional to fully electric propulsion.

All things considered

The Indian electric vehicle ecosystem is still in its nascent phases of development, but it is starting to gain momentum. According to estimates from EAI and SMEV, the electric vehicle market in India has been growing steadily in recent years as a result of the government’s ambitious plans, the participation of private organizations, and localization initiatives. However, to sustain this growth and development, enhancement of EV infrastructure, government intervention at various levels, and commitment to both short- and long-term goals are required.

Quick decision-making, collaboration, and coordination of the government with private players are needed to power e-mobility in India. Moreover, EVs can fill gaps in the public transportation system and electrify last-mile connectivity, in addition to providing a sustainable mobility solution.

The automotive industry is a significant sector for the Indian economy, accounting for 7% of GDP. Despite the teething troubles, actions taken by all the participants are creating new EV market trends and increasing the preference of Indian customers for e-mobility. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stated during the COP26 summit that EVs would reduce India’s carbon emission levels by 45% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2070, suggesting that the only way forward is faster adoption. As a result, the future of EVs in India vows to be an integrated, sustainable, and intelligent mobility landscape.