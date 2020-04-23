Hotspot Nawanshahr cures 18 Covid patients in 4 weeks, 16-year-old last one to recover

The last recovered patient with his family, police and civic administration after being discharged from hospital The last recovered patient with his family, police and civic administration after being discharged from hospital

As a 16-year-old tested negative for novel coronavirus the second time on Wednesday, Punjab’s first hotspot declared that one death aside, rest 18 COVID patients in the district — out of its tally of 19 — have now fully recovered. Nawanshahr had reported its first case – a 70-year-old granthi from Pathlawa who was found positive after his death – on March 19, and the last positive case was reported on March 26. The turnaround has been scripted in less than four weeks and there has been no positive case in the district for the last 27 days.

With recovery of all 18 patients, the recovery rate at the Nawanshar Civil Hospital stands at 100 per cent, while the recovery rate of Nawanshar District is at 94.7 per cent. This as the only one death out of 19 cases recorded in the district was at the Banga subdivision government hospital.

Meanwhile, the ages of those who have managed to defeat the deadly virus range from two to 78. All 18 patients were relatives and contacts of the 70-year-old granthi from village Pathlava, the hotspot in Banga subdivision. The 16-year-old who was declared coronavirus free on Wednesday is the granthi’s grandson. Nawanshahr treated all 18 patients at the isolation ward of its 100-bedded Civil Hospital, which had no ventilator till two weeks ago. While there are two ventilators now, none of these patients required a ventilator. The wheels started turning on April 4, when Nawanshahr declared that the Pathalawa granthi’s 35-year-old son had recovered. Over the next two days, six more were declared cured.

DC Vinay Bublani said that Nawanshahr doctors had achieved this despite the general belief that older patient had less chance of recovery. “Doctors took extra care of their diet so that their immunity level remained good. I am little relieved today,” he said.

In Pathlawa, the granthi’s family and the entire village expressed happiness at all patients returning home homes safely. “It is like getting a second life,” said son of the deceased granthi.

No time to relax, says DC

Nawanshahr scripted this success story due to strict containment in 15 sealed villages and with door-to-door supply to 30,000 people in home quarantine. These villages will remain sealed for the next 28 more days from Wednesday.

Already, three grain markets in these villages have been made containment zones and farmers here are not allowed to visit mandis outside.

“We are not going to scale down our steps like checking every person coming from other districts at all the entry points to the district. We now plan to start the second round of ‘door to door’ health surveillance in the entire district starting from April 24,” said the DC, adding that around 1.10 lakh households in the district will get a sticker with COVID-19 information, and a helpline number to call in case they notice any symptoms.

Apart from this, 19 health teams have been formed which will visit all the grain markets regularly to check the well being of the labourers and other mandi staff.

The DC also said that he will write to the Punjab government to decrease sensitivity level of the district, which is currently marked in the red zone.

