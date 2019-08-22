Hindu outfits write to Haryana CM Khattar over inter-faith couple

Three days after tension gripped Nuh’s Ferozepur Jhirka following an inter-faith marriage between an 18-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, an umbrella body of Hindu outfits in Gurgaon, Wednesday submitted a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, to the Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon, calling for the return of the teenager to her family.

In the letter, the Samiti also demanded the “arrest of the accused”: “We hope that you will take necessary action by… August 22… If justice is not done, Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti will have… to carry out demonstrations at the state level and the responsibility for this will be on the administration.”

Rajeev Mittal, national general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Kranti Dal, said: “In the first phase, on August 23, there will be a protest at the Deputy Commissioner’s office and, if needed, markets will be closed and the highway blocked. If the matter is not resolved by August 27, we will also look to acquaint the CM about the situation…”

On August 14, the woman, whose father owns a shop, went missing after college. Her family registered a complaint, but it was only on August 19 that they discovered their daughter had eloped with the tailor, who is from another community.

With the area on edge, locals sat on a protest and shops remained closed for the third consecutive day Wednesday. An official from the district administration said: “The aim is to bridge the communication gap and prevent spread of rumours.”

The whereabouts of the couple are unknown. Since Tuesday, a purported video of the woman has been circulating on social media, where she confirms the couple had a court marriage on August 17.

“My family had come to court in Chandigarh and we were married in front of them. They… said they would kill me if I got married to him, but I love him a lot,” the woman purportedly said in the video.