Himachal Pradesh: Infant dead, 5 injured in landslide in Kangra

The tourists were hit by rocks sliding from the hill when they were going on foot from Bhagsu Nag temple towards Bhagsu Nag waterfall, located about 11 kms from Dharamshala on Saturday. 

An eight-month-old girl was killed whereas five others sustained multiple injuries in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, the police said Sunday.

The tourists were hit by rocks sliding from the hill when they were going on foot from Bhagsu Nag temple towards Bhagsu Nag waterfall, located about 11 kms from Dharamshala on Saturday.

The deceased infant has been identified as Lovedeep of Haroli in Una district.

The injured include Jagpal (30), Acchar Singh (30), Sunita (23), Preet (8) and Arnab (2). All are residents of Haroli.

The injured were initially taken to the Dharamshala Civil Hospital, from where they have been later shifted to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Medical College Kangra.

