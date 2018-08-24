Himachal Pradesh: 11 killed in road accident

Follow Us:
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Eleven people, including five women and three children were killed when their vehicle, in which they were travelling, skidded off the road and rolled into a deep gorge near Rahni nullah.

By: Express News Service | Shimla | Published: August 24, 2018 3:16:54 am
Eleven people, including five women and three children were killed when their vehicle, in which they were travelling, skidded off the road and rolled into a deep gorge near Rahni nullah, few kilometres short from Rohtang Pass, Wednesday night. Police received information only in the morning, which delayed the rescue operation.

All the victims were travelling from Kullu to Pangi in Chamba district, police said.

Those who were involved the operation to retrieve the bodies said the accident must have taken place due to intense fog near Rahni nullah. People normally avoid travelling on this stretch at night in the monsoon.

