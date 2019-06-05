‘Hawa aane de’: Bhamla Foundation releases song highlighting rising air pollution

Hawa aane de, a music video with the theme ‘Beat Air Pollution’ was released by the Bhamla Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment. The video features Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal.

The video debuted on May 30 ahead of World Environment Day.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging youngsters to get involved in the battle against air pollution and to introduce minor, but effective changes, in their daily routine.

Actor and UN Ambassador for Environment Dia Mirza, and lyricist Swanand Kirkire who penned the song, were part of the promotions. Comedian Kapil Sharma, dance choreographer Shimak Davar, and Bollywood singers Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan and Sunidhi Chauhan were also part of the music video.

The Bhimla foundation had also released a song last year on plastic pollution called Tik tik.