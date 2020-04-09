Haryana doubles salary of doctors, nurses, paramedical, other staff working in COVID-19 hospitals

Haryana has so far reported 154 coronavirus cases with two deaths. Haryana has so far reported 154 coronavirus cases with two deaths.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced to double the salary of doctors, nurses, paramedical and all other staff working in COVID-19 hospitals, ICU and isolation wards, ambulance drivers bringing corona positive patients etc.

Khattar made this announcement while presiding over the meeting held with the Chief Medical Officers of the State, District Ayurvedic Officers, Officers of Medical Education and Research Department and Directors of the Medical Colleges of the State, District Presidents of the Indian Medical Association through video conferencing here today.

“Currently, 22,800 PPE kits, 1,02,857 N-95 masks, and 28,02,406 gloves are available in the State. Apart from this, the supply of 502952 PPE kits and 103200 N-95 masks will be received within the next three-four days,” Khattar said.

Praising the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others for dedicatedly working 24×7, the chief minister said that “the state government is ensuring the safety and security of everyone working vigorously to battle COVID-19 pandemic. While after watching the concerted efforts of doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff, it is certain that we will certainly defeat this pandemic”.

Responding to the concern of the doctors regarding separating the COVID-19 blocks, so that the hospitals do not become possible hotspots, Khattar directed that exclusive COVID-19 hospital and blocks should be separated from hospital premises to stop the cross-infection. He directed that Infection control in hospitals should be done in an effective manner to ensure that they are not converted into a possible hotspot.

