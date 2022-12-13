Haryana cane farmers demand price hike

Sugarcane farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) held a dharna against the Haryana government for not increasing the price of sugarcane, here on Monday. The farmers alleged that the Khattar-government was not accepting their demand to increase the price of sugarcane, whereas the Punjab government has increased the price to Rs 450 per quintal.

Haryana continues to pay Rs 362 per quintal. The dharna was led by the district BKU president Malkiat Singh at Banaumdi Naraingarh sugar mill from 11am to 2 pm. Singh said that if the demands are not met, the agitation will be intensified.