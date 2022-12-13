scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Haryana cane farmers demand price hike

Malkiat Singh said that if the demands are not met, the agitation will be intensified

haryana news, sugarcane price hike news, indian expressHaryana continues to pay Rs 362 per quintal. (File Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Sugarcane farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) held a dharna against the Haryana government for not increasing the price of sugarcane, here on Monday. The farmers alleged that the Khattar-government was not accepting their demand to increase the price of sugarcane, whereas the Punjab government has increased the price to Rs 450 per quintal.

Haryana continues to pay Rs 362 per quintal. The dharna was led by the district BKU president Malkiat Singh at Banaumdi Naraingarh sugar mill from 11am to 2 pm. Singh said that if the demands are not met, the agitation will be intensified.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 08:58:25 am
Next Story

Mukesh Ambani likely bid for Arsenal – Reports

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close