ULFA(I) cadre killed in late-night op: Assam Police

One ULFA(I) cadre was killed by Assam Police in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district in the early hours of Thursday, according to officers. The police identified the killed person as Uttam Lahon alias Uday Asom.

At 2.43 am on Thursday, Assam DGP G P Singh put up a post on Twitter: “Those who live by the sword, die by the sword.”

According to Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, Lahon had joined ULFA(I) in 2012 and was an “expert” in setting up IEDs.

“He (Lahon) was involved in civilian and police killing and extortion activities. He was involved in the killing of Sub-Inspector Bhaskar Kalita in Bordumsa in 2018 as well as the killing of Hindi-speaking and Bengali-speaking people. Recently, he was involved in a November 2022 IED attack on the Army,” the SP said.

According to police officers familiar with the matter, the operation was based on an input that a group of around seven to nine ULFA cadres was taking shelter in an area under the jurisdiction of Margherita and Lekhapani police station for “the last 8-10 days” and were planning to kidnap an influential businessman from Tinsukia.