Three killed as rains and landslides wreak havoc in Assam; air force called in

At least three people have died and 25,000 have been affected as heavy rains have continued to lash parts of Assam since Friday. On Sunday, as rail connectivity to the hill district of Dima Hasao snapped, the Indian Air Force was called in to rescue stranded passengers.

“Five districts have been affected— Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong,” said GD Tripathi, CEO of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), adding that the state’s response system was on alert. Over 21,000 people have been affected.

A release from the ASDMA said that landslides, erosion and infrastructural damage including the breakage of bridges were reported in Hojai, Dima Hasao, and Karimganj, among other districts. A landslide in Dima Hasao’s Haflong revenue circle led to the death of a family of three. “The rain has triggered multiple landslides across the district. Major roads are damaged and railway tracks have been washed away. An RCC building collapsed, burying a family of three alive on Saturday,” said an ASDMA official from Dima Hasao district.

Earlier on Sunday, as the Silchar-Guwahati Express and the Guwahati-Silchar Express remained stranded at the Ditokcherra and New Haflong stations in Dima Hasao, respectively, the air force airlifted 100-odd passengers from Ditokcherra. “At Ditokcherra, about 1,000 people were guided across a broken railway bridge to reach a special evacuation train on foot. Older passengers who were not able to cross the bridge by themselves were airlifted,” said Sabyasachi De, chief public relations officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway.

However, since the rains are continuing, and more breaches have been reported, the special evacuation train to the New Haflong station has been blocked, and 800 passengers are yet to be rescued.

In Cachar and Hojai districts, 2,000-odd people have been rescued by the Army, paramilitary forces, fire and emergency services, the State Disaster Response Force, civil administration, the ASDMA release said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh for the next three days.