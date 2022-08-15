scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

‘Urge those who dream of independent Assam to return to discussion table’: Assam CM in I-Day speech

Last week, the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) called for a “total shutdown” and “boycott” of Independence Day celebrations in Assam.

Written by Tora Agarwala | Guwahati |
August 15, 2022 2:14:42 pm
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during the flag hoisting ceremony. (Express photo)

Following calls by militant groups to “boycott” Independence Day celebrations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Monday said that Assam was an “integral and inalienable” part of India.

“The exuberant celebrations and display of love for the tiranga [tricolour] by the public during the last three days is a lesson for those who dream of an ‘independent’ Assam,” said Sarma, during his speech on the country’s 76th Independence Day in Guwahati. “Assam will never leave India.”

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Express photo)

Last week, the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) called for a “total shutdown” and “boycott” of Independence Day celebrations in Assam. Along with the ULFA-I, the Yung Aung faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Khaplang (NSCN-K-YA), had asked five Northeastern states, including Assam, not to participate in the celebrations.

ULFA’s call for boycott was in stark contrast to last year’s message, when the outfit had broken away from tradition and said it would not call for any armed protest on August 15. Since its inception in 1979, the ULFA has made a customary call for a bandh on Republic Day (January 26) and Independence Day (August 15) every year — in line with its demand of creating a “sovereign Assam”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...

Since he became the chief minister in May 2021, Sarma has been appealing to the ULFA-I chief, Paresh Baruah, to shun violence and “return to the mainstream”. On Monday, Sarma added: “Sovereignty is non-negotiable and we will never budge from this position. I urge the secessionist groups to come to the table and work with us for the development of Assam.”

In his speech, Sarma also said that the government had decided to withdraw one lakh minor cases, including those related to social media posts, to lessen the “burden on the lower judiciary”. “There are 4.5 lakh cases pending in the judiciary, including serious ones such as rape and murder. For many, hearings are yet to happen. This has slowed down the smooth dispensation of justice,” he said, adding that cases registered before midnight of August 14, 2021, would be withdrawn.

The chief minister spoke of the success of his government’s schemes like Mission Basundhara (updating the land records), Mission Bhumiputra (digitisation of caste certificates), Mission Sadbhavana (disposal of pending files in the state secretariat) and Orunudoi (monthly assistance to women members of marginalised families), and said they were “transforming” Assam into one of the most progressive states in the country. He added that Rs 10,000 crore had been earmarked to improve infrastructure in all government-run High and higher secondary schools in the state.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Guwahati News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 02:14:42 pm

Most Popular

1

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address

3

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

4

When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'

5

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women,...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women,...
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things Podcast

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid atrocities against Dalits

Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid atrocities against Dalits

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement