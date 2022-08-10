scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Over 53 lakh Tricolours sold in Assam as state braces for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

National flags worth more than Rs 16.07 crore have been sold in Assam so far as the state machinery gears up for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' programme.

By: PTI | Guwahati |
August 10, 2022 12:53:54 pm
Workers prepare the Indian national flags ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, at Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board office, in Guwahati, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (PTI)

More than 53 lakh national flags worth more than Rs 16.07 crore have been sold in Assam so far as the state machinery gears up for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme, under which the Tricolour will be flown at private and commercial establishments nationwide as part of the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence.

While 33 lakh tricolours prepared locally under Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) have been sold, another 20 lakh have been sold through fair price shops.

The state government had set a target of hoisting 80 lakh national flags across residences, government and private establishments, including educational institutions, from August 13 to 15 as part of the nationwide programme.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is on in full swing in the state. “I’m happy to share that so far over 53 lakh Tiranga have been sold – 20 lakh from Fair Price Shops & 33 lakh from ASRLM – in our State,” he wrote.

Read |On Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: ‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’

Sarma said national flags worth more than Rs 16.07 crore have been sold so far in the state ahead of the Independence Day and the campaign.

An official release said 32,58,134 national flags made by self help groups under ASRLM have been sold till Tuesday across the state. The total amount received from this sale is Rs 12.47 crore, with the flags being sold through 19,110 SHG outlets.

More than 23,000 members of SHGs have stitched total of 35,95,167 flags. Apart from local production, the state government had placed a requirement for another 50 lakh flags to the ministry of culture. So far 39.26 lakh flags have been received by the state government.

The state government has entrusted the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department to make these flags available at 34,000 fair price shops across the state. The fair price shops are providing these flags to NFSA beneficiaries at Rs 18 per flag and around 20 lakh of them worth Rs 3.60 crore have been sold at these shops so far, the release added.

Chief Minister Sarma had said earlier that the government is refraining from providing the Tricolour free of cost as it wants greater people’s involvement in the programme and turn it into a people’s movement.

Also Read |Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home

He had also said that 22 lakh beneficiaries of the state’s ‘Orunudoi’ scheme, under which the government provides Rs 1,000 monthly in bank accounts of economically-weaker section of people, will receive additional Rs 18 next month for buying the tricolour.

A theme song and video were also released by the state government on July 31 to create greater awareness about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme.

Civil and police administration across the state have been taking out awareness rallies and undertaking other programmes to ensure mass participation in the campaign.

First published on: 10-08-2022 at 12:53:54 pm

