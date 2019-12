NIA raids Akhil Gogoi’s house in Guwahati

Akhil Gogoi was arrested when Assam was witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (Express photo by Dasarath Deka/File) Akhil Gogoi was arrested when Assam was witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (Express photo by Dasarath Deka/File)

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried out searches at the residence of RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested by the agency earlier this month, officials said.

Gogoi, whose custody was to end on Friday, has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act, the officials said.

The activist, who also gives advice to various farmer organisations, was arrested when Assam was witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

