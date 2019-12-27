NIA court remands Akhil Gogoi in judicial custody for 14 days

Activist Akhil Gogoi being produced at an NIA court in Guwahati Thursday. (PTI) Activist Akhil Gogoi being produced at an NIA court in Guwahati Thursday. (PTI)

On a day NIA officials raided his residence and the office of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) that he heads, a special NIA court on Thursday remanded activist Akhil Gogoi to judicial custody for 14 days.

The special court turned down the NIA’s plea to extend his custody by 10 days. Gogoi was arrested by the agency under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on December 12 when protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act rocked Assam.

The Gogoi-led KMSS has been one of the organisations instrumental in organising the protests against the new citizenship law in Assam. Gogoi has been accused of working in close coordination with the Maoists.

Gogoi’s wife Gitashree Tamuly told reporters, “They have taken some files from the house and some bank-related documents. When he was in jail earlier, he had met some people and he had been writing a prison dairy about his experience. There were two files of that, they took that and a laptop.”

People in the KMSS office said nine books pertaining to Communism, Marxism and Socialism and books related to Mao Zedong and Vladimir Lenin were seized from the office.

The state unit of the BJP, meanwhile, continued to reach out to the people. State BJP president Ranjeet Dass visited Chabua town in Dibrugarh district which saw large-scale violence and arson earlier this month.

The residence of Binod Hazarika, BJP MLA from Chabua, was set ablaze by miscreants during the violence. Dass visited the house on Thursday. At the end of an address by Dass, the gathering made a financial contribution to Hazarika towards the repair of his house.

Demonstrations against the new law continued across Assam on Thursday. A massive gathering was organised in Tangla town and it was addressed by leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union and attended by popular artistes.

The Congress has said Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally against the new law in Guwahati on December 28. The Bharat Bachao Samvidhan Bachao rally will be held at a field in Khanapara locality and the Congress leader will also speak on economic slowdown and unemployment.

