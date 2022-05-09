Next census will be e-census; birth and death registers to be linked to it: Amit Shah

India’s next census will be an electronic census or e-census, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, adding that 50 per cent of the country’s population could respond to questionnaires on their mobile phones.

“The next census — which has been delayed because of Covid — will be an e-census…a hundred per cent perfect census, on the basis of which the country’s roadmap for the next 25 years will be built,” said Shah, speaking at the inauguration of Directorate of Census Operations (Assam) building in Guwahati’s Amingaon area.

The home minister is in Assam on a two-day visit. He attended several programmes, including a meeting with Border Security Force officials and locals at the Assam-Bangladesh border in Mankachar district of the state.

Shah said the census would be made “more scientific, accurate and multi-dimensional, with the help of modern techniques”.

“We have taken the historic decision to transition from a paper census to an e-census — while it may be complicated, if done well, it may just be easier,” he said, adding that 50 per cent of the country’s population could respond to questionnaires on their mobile phones.

He said the government was preparing new software for the purpose. “We will link birth and death registers to the census…It means the census will be updated automatically after every birth and death in the country,” he added. “A person’s name will be added to the census at birth. When they turn 18, the name will be included in the electoral roll and after death, the name will be deleted,” he said.

Shah said different agencies would be involved in the e-census and that processes like changing of addresses would be smoother. Earlier in the day, Shah performed Bhoomi Pujan at the BSF’s Central Workshop and Store in Tamulpur district of the Bodoland Territorial Region and announced the launch of khadi products at paramilitary canteens.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said the Centre was committed to developing the Bodoland Territorial Region. He said a new package of Rs 500 crore would soon be released for the region.

Shah is scheduled to present the President’s Colour award to the state police on Tuesday and attend a function to commemorate one year of the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.