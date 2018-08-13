Opposition slams Assam govt directive to attend screening of movie on PM Modi in Guwahati

In the 32-minute long film by Mangesh Hadawale, the young protagonist, whose character is fashioned on PM Modi as a school-going student, tries to find out who his friends, family and teachers “live for”. In the 32-minute long film by Mangesh Hadawale, the young protagonist, whose character is fashioned on PM Modi as a school-going student, tries to find out who his friends, family and teachers “live for”.

Screening of Chalo Jeete Hain, a film based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Guwahati on Monday landed into a controversy. The film was screened at the Sreemanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Auditorium in the city and was “open to anyone who wishes to attend”. However, a circular from the Office of the Higher Education Department doing the rounds, has received criticism from the Opposition as well as student bodies.

According to the circular, accessed by the indianexpress.com, 30 students along with teachers from all government colleges of the Kamrup metro district, had been “directed” to attend the screening. The circular further goes on to state that the “student community will be mostly benefitted from viewing this movie.”

“Firstly, if this was a movie on Mahatma Gandhi, I’d understand. But what has the PM done till now that he warrants a documentary to be made on him?” asks All Assam Students Union general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi. “This is nothing but a gimmick for political mileage in the run up to 2019,” Gogoi said, adding, “Also, the directive for compulsory attendance by students is a mockery of democracy. On one hand, they curb the students’ democratic right to protest. On the other hand, they coerce them to film screenings like this one.”

“Such an attempt can be made only by a dictator. I can compare a move like this to that of Hitler’s,” former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi said. “Since independence, I have seen so many prime ministers. No one has made attempt like this — forcing students to watch a film on the PM,” he said, adding, “This goes against the principles of a democracy. It can happen in a dictatorship or a communist government. But not in a democracy.”

However, the government officials involved are denying that any such circular was issued. “This screening is open to all. No directive has been issued. We have placed a few ads — anyone who wishes to can come,” said a senior official at from the Cultural Affairs Department, adding that they were not looking at students specifically. While denying that such a circular was issued, another official from the Higher Education Department said, “Attendance for the screening is not mandatory. It is just a request.”

In the 32-minute long film by Mangesh Hadawale, the young protagonist, whose character is fashioned on PM Modi as a school-going student, tries to find out who his friends, family and teachers “live for”. The film was earlier screened at the Rajya Sabha secretariat in the presence of ministers, as well as at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in July.

