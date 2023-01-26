scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Meghalaya: Shillong MP in Cong’s list of 55 candidates

Among those who have been fielded by the party are Shillong Lok Sabha MP Vincent Pala, one of only two Lok Sabha MPs from the state and the lone one from the Congress. Pala will be contesting from Sutnga Saipung constituency.

With the party trying to find its feet after losing a large section of influential leaders to desertions, most of the candidates being fielded by the Congress are fresh faces.

THE CONGRESS released a list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly elections on Wednesday night following the party’s Central Election Committee meeting.

Among those who have been fielded by the party are Shillong Lok Sabha MP Vincent Pala, one of only two Lok Sabha MPs from the state and the lone one from the Congress. Pala will be contesting from Sutnga Saipung constituency.

After 12 out of 17 Congress MLAs switched over to the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and the remaining five deserted it for other parties in the run-up to the elections, the party — which was the largest Opposition party in the Assembly before November 2021 — is set to enter the elections without a single sitting MLA. However, last week the lone Nationalist Congress Party MP Saleng Sangma switched over to the Congress. He has been fielded by the party as the candidate from the Gambegre constituency.

With the party trying to find its feet after losing a large section of influential leaders to desertions, most of the candidates being fielded by the Congress are fresh faces.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 00:39 IST
Next Story

Osho community to open an Ashram in Ahmedabad

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close