Journalist, activist booked under NSA for posts on Manipur BJP chief’s death

Based on the posts, the police complaint was filed by state BJP vice-president Usham Deban Singh and general secretary P Premananda Meetei.

Police in Manipur on Monday booked journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem (41) and activist Erendro Leichombam (40) under the National Security Act (NSA) over their Facebook posts on the death of state BJP chief S Tikendra Singh, who succumbed to Covid-19 last week.

The duo was arrested Thursday. Both the accused had said in their after Singh’s death that cow urine and dung were not cures for Covid-19.

“Yes, we have booked the two of them under the NSA,” Imphal West SP K Meghachandra Singh told The Indian Express. The NSA order on Kishorchandra by Th Kirankumar, District Magistrate, Imphal West, read, “…am satisfied that his activities are prejudicial to the security of the State and to the maintenance of public order.”

In July last year, a sedition case was filed against Erendro over his allegedly contentious Facebook post, in which he had commented on a picture of Sanajaoba Leishemba, the then newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP and the titular king of the state, greeting Home Minister Amit Shah.

In April 2019, Kishorchandra had walked free after being detained for four-and-a-half months under the NSA for allegedly derogatory comments against the BJP-led government in the state and using “abusive” words for the Chief Minister.