scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Eviction drives in Assam will continue: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Speaking in the assembly during a Zero Hour discussion initiated by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Himanta Biswa Sarma said the BJP government will continue to carry out eviction exercises and "there is no point talking about it".

Himanta Biswa Sarma news, indian expressHimanta Biswa Sarma. (File)

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that eviction drives to clear government and forest land in Assam will continue as long as the BJP runs the state.

Speaking in the assembly during a Zero Hour discussion initiated by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Sarma said the BJP government will continue to carry out eviction exercises and “there is no point talking about it”.

“Eviction is a continuous process and it won’t stop. We will clear forest and government land (across the state) as well as in Batadrava,” he said.

Sarma said Sattras (Vaishnavite monasteries), just like Batadrava, represent the identity and culture of the Assamese people.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

“All people, whether Hindus or Muslims, will have to vacate Sattra land. We request all to leave the encroached land or else we will do eviction there,” he added.

When Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain appealed to the government to look after the basic needs such as drinking water and food of the evicted people in Batadrava, the chief minister said, “There’s no policy to give water to evicted people.

They broke the law by occupying land, so we can’t hold camps for them. It’s the job of the NGOs.”

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 12:57:13 pm
Next Story

Cirkus song Aashiqui: This Badshah track is heavily reminiscent of rapper’s Jugnu, watch

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close