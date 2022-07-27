scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Eminent Assam litterateur Atulananda Goswami dies at 87

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others, condoled the litterateur's death.

By: PTI | Guwahati |
July 27, 2022 7:14:09 pm
Atulananda Goswami, indian expressGoswami was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for about 10 days, where he breathed his last on Wednesday morning. (Photo source: Twitter/ BJP Assam Pradesh)

Sahitya Akademi Award-winning litterateur Atulananda Goswami, known for his novels and short stories, died at a hospital in Guwahati on Wednesday, family sources said.

He was 87.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others, condoled the litterateur’s death.

Goswami was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for about 10 days, where he breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh

The deceased author’s daughter said, “We had taken him to GMCH as he was running a fever. He was immediately admitted to the ICU. He was suffering from dementia for several years. He later developed sepsis.” His last rites were performed by his son at the Navagraha crematorium here.

Goswami’s wife had predeceased him and he leaves behind his children, grandchildren and a host of relatives.

Widely known for his novel ‘Namghoria’ written in the early 1990s, Goswami received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2006 for his short story collection ‘Seneh Jarir Ganthi’.

He was also bestowed with the Ambikagiri Roy Choudhury Sahitya Award, the Kumar Kishor Memorial Award, the Katha Award and the Sneha Bharati Sahitya Samman, among other honours.

Goswami also translated many English, Bengali and Odia texts into Assamese and Assamese texts to English.
A native of Jorhat district, he had retired as a state government officer and settled in Guwahati.

Condoling the writer’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the passing away of noted writer Shri Atulananda Goswami Ji. His works received great acclaim and are admired for their diversity and sensitivity. He made great efforts to popularise Assamese literature in English. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.” Chief Minister Sarma, in his condolence message on the micro-blogging site, said: “The news of passing away of prominent litterateur Atulananda Goswami has deeply saddened me.” “We will forever cherish his contribution to the literary as well as social life of Assam,” he added, offering his condolences to the bereaved family and praying for eternal peace of the departed soul.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Guwahati News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

3

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

4

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

5

Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act

Featured Stories

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Explained: Leila Mottley, youngest on Booker long list, and her novel on ...
Explained: Leila Mottley, youngest on Booker long list, and her novel on ...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Day before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters
Day before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters
'Mission 200': Eyeing Bihar expansion, BJP lines up mega central wings, s...
'Mission 200': Eyeing Bihar expansion, BJP lines up mega central wings, s...
Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar top among self-made rich women: Report

Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar top among self-made rich women: Report

3rd ODI: India elect to bat first against Windies
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India elect to bat first against Windies

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Ukraine’s first lady on cover of Vogue magazine; see pics

Ukraine’s first lady on cover of Vogue magazine; see pics

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Cabinet nod to Rs 1.64 lakh crore BSNL revival package

Cabinet nod to Rs 1.64 lakh crore BSNL revival package

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
Opinion

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement