Border dispute between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam likely to be resolved by 2023: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday said he was hopeful that the inter-state boundary dispute between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam would be resolved by 2023.

“Sixty per cent of the Assam and Meghalaya boundary dispute has been resolved amicably… It is likely the dispute between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam would be solved by next year,” Shah said, speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of Ramakrishna Mission School in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district. The dispute between the two states dates back to colonial times, with frequent flare-ups reported along the over-800-km-long boundary.

The Union home minister is in Arunachal Pradesh on a two-day visit to inaugurate a slew of development projects. On Saturday, Shah unveiled an 18-feet statue of Swami Vivekananda in the school premises, and inaugurated a new hostel building and administrative block.

In his address, Shah claimed that 9,000 militants from the region had joined the mainstream during the last eight years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. “They have laid down arms and now work towards the development of India,” he said.

He added that the state of Manipur was bandh- and blockade-free in the past five years, and the Modi government, in its commitment to promote peace in the region, had resolved the issues plaguing the Bodoland region, as well as Bru refugee issue in Tripura.

“No prime minister has visited the northeast as frequently as Narendra Modi — he has visited more than 50 times in the last eight years,” he said.

The minister said that a three-pronged approach was being followed for the development of the Northeast. “Firstly, we would preserve and promote the cultures and languages. Secondly, we want to make the Northeast dispute- and insurgency-free. Thirdly, we want to make the eight states the most developed in the country,” Shah said.