Banned ULFA (I) outfit announces ceasefire for 3 months due to Covid-19

The banned United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA – I) – on Saturday announced it would halt all operations for the next three months citing the Covid-19 pandemic. The development comes close on the heels of two kidnappings by the outfit and a grenade blast killing two, for which the militant organisation is suspected.

On Friday, two persons were killed in a grenade blast in Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Friday, and the police said they suspect the ULFA-I to be behind it. The banned militant outfit, however, has denied any association with the blast through a media statement.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the blast site and the residence of one of the victims. Sarma told the media that police have been directed to take strict action against the perpetrators of the crime while he announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to families of both the victims who lost their lives in the incident.

In April, three employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were kidnapped by the ULFA-I from Assam’s Sivasagar district. Two of the three men have been rescued by security forces while the hunt is on for the third, Retul Saikia. In December last year, two employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited, were kidnapped by the ULFA-I and the NSCN from a drilling site in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district — both have been rescued.

In his first press conference as the chief minister this week, Sarma appealed to insurgents, including the chief of the ULFA-I Paresh Baruah, to leave the path of violence and return to the mainstream. “Murders and kidnappings… they do not solve problems, but complicate matters,” Sarma had said.